Billy Fuccillo’s former Cape Coral, Port Charlotte Kia dealerships sell to Morgan Automotive Group

The late Billy Fuccillo would have had one word for this real estate deal, and it would have been “huge.”

Kia of Cape Coral, which Fuccillo owned from December 2010 until before his death at age 65 in June 2021, changed hands again.

Morgan Automotive Group paid $14.5 million for the Cape Coral land at 404 NE Pine Island Road and $22.35 for the Kia of Port Charlotte land at 202 Tamiami Trail, which also had belonged to Fuccillo. Both deals were recorded Dec. 19, property records show.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.