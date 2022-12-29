Highs in the 80s return Thursday as warming trend continues

We’ll see highs back in the low 80s Thursday as a warming trend continues across Southwest Florida. We can look forward to another dry day of weather with a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday will be off to a warmer-than-average start, with lows only set to cool into the low to mid-60s. This will kick off an even warmer afternoon, where highs will reach into the middle 80s for some areas.

A few showers will be possible for areas in Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte counties during the afternoon and early evening hours of New Year’s Eve. Still, most will stay dry for any festivities. It will be warm and muggy on Saturday, with highs near 84 degrees.

The warm-up continues into early next week before our next cold front moves through late next Wednesday into early next Thursday.