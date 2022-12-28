Woman accused of stealing Mercedes from parking lot in south Fort Myers

A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after deputies say she stole a Mercedes from a parking lot in south Fort Myers.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Marisol Cruz stole a white Mercedes E550 from Park Smart, located at 14500 Global Parkway, on Dec. 21. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shared an image of Cruz taken from security footage at a nearby Holiday Inn where she was spotted on the same day, hoping someone would recognize her.

LCSO says Cruz gave deputies a false name after being detained, as she has a non-extraditable traffic warrant out of New Mexico. She faces charges of vehicular theft (grand theft of motor vehicle) and fraud/impersonation (false ID given to law enforcement officer).