Overturned box truck leads to backup on Alligator Alley

COLLIER COUNTY
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Alligator Alley in which a box truck overturned, leading to at least one injury and a severe traffic backup.
The crash occurred near mile marker 63, next to Big Cypress National Preserve.
Someone was seen being airlifted from the scene of the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
