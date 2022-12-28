Man faces multiple charges after running Sanibel check point

A Fort Myers man was arrested Saturday after speeding through the Sanibel police checkpoint.

According to the Sanibel Police Department, Eric Watson Zuspann, 55, was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour when he failed to stop at a checkpoint and collided with a concrete divider. The car was severely damaged, but Zuspann managed to escape. He then fled into the woods.

Sanibel Police Department pursued Zuspann, who eventually surrendered and was arrested around 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.