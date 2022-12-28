Naples Rotary Club offers scholarships for regional vo-tech students

The Rotary Club of Naples has an interesting problem in that it has more money available than it has applicants for its Learn2Earn scholarships for vocational and technical students.

“Financially, we are in a great position, but we have more money to give than applicants that we’re getting in and part of that is a system problem where a lot of schools don’t talk about technical or vocational programs. They talk about UF and FSU,” said Mackenzie Fluharty, a Rotary Club member who is on the advisory committee for Learn2Earn, a scholarship program initiated nine years ago by the local club. “Part of that we think is a problem of just lack of knowledge for students who are going into a vo-tech or technical college degree. They just might not know about us. We’re trying to work hard with the schools to be added to their scholarship list but also get a little more recognition with employers or with students in the community.”

