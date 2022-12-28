Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Dec. 28

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Terrance Scott (DOB: 3/24/2981) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for a conviction of possessing MDMA. Authorities say he violated the probation in November.

Over the years, Scott has been arrested numerous times on drug charges, and aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, among others.

He is 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

He was last known to be living in Dunbar.

Anthony Toscano (DOB: 6/24/1994) – wanted in Lee County on an order revoking pretrial supervision for the possession of controlled substances and theft.

Authorities say he was spotted shoplifting but quickly threw the items into the story before fleeing on a bike.

He was arrested a few blocks away from the store, where authorities say they found him with meth and pot.

He was released from jail but has since violated the conditions of his release.

Toscano was last known to be living in Lehigh Acres but he is known to frequent the North Fort Myers area.

William Young (DOB: 9/22/1984) – wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant for failure to appear following an arrest for burglary with assault, as well as violation of a domestic violence restraining order.

Young is accused of running into the victim at a bar before showing up at her home, where he grabbed her purse and cell phone and began to beat on her.

He turned himself in two days later and was released after a week. However, he failed to show up for a scheduled court order.

He has been accused of kidnapping and false imprisonment, as well as aggravated battery, drugs and lewd and lascivious behavior on a minor.

He is 6 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He he’s tattoos of the grim reaper on his left arm and “dying breed” on his chest, as well “dirty south” on his arms.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com