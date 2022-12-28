Lee County deputy presence in downtown Fort Myers; courthouse evacuated

Lee County Justice center and courthouse. Credit: 20th Judicial Circuit.
FORT MYERS

Lee County deputies are present at a large scene in downtown Fort Myers.

The Fort Myers Police Department says it is assisting the Lee County Sheriff’s Office by blocking intersections in the downtown corridor.

“We’re currently investigating a threat at the justice center in downtown. No danger to public, but all necessary precautions are being taken.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

