Even warmer, but still dry, Wednesday

The warming trend continues for Southwest Florida. After a day in the mid-70s for many on Tuesday, Wednesday will be even warmer. Look for highs in the upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Some of us may even touch 80 degrees.

Rain chances will continue to remain limited for the remainder of the workweek, but a stray shower or two will be possible Thursday and Friday.

Humidity will creep back up as our temperatures rise, with muggy and warm conditions on tap for New Year’s Eve.

A few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but neither day will be a washout.