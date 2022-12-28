Café of Life seeks to to extend lease of Leitner Park in Bonita Springs

Café of Life has been serving the Bonita Spring community since the late 1990s. Struggling for years to find a place to efficiently provide services for its growing organization, it provided meals for those in need in an open field on picnic tables downtown off Old 41 Road.

“Of course, that’s far from ideal because you’re in the weather,” Executive Director Jeff Nichols said. “Also, the city was never terribly excited about having the visibility of being able to see feeding the poor and hungry right here in downtown Bonita.”

The nonprofit worked out a deal 10 years ago for the city to acquire a piece of land at the back of the Rosemary Park area and lease it to the organization. Café of Life agreed to raise funds to build a facility and park, while maintaining it. It started operating its daily meal services out of Leitner Neighborhood Park.

Café of Life seeks to extend its lease of Leitner Park for another 10 years upon approval of the Bonita Springs City Council. It unanimously approved the first hearing for the extension, moving it to a final hearing.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.