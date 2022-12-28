2 suspects face drug charges after Immokalee arrest

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: December 28, 2022 1:14 PM EST
James Robert Pender and Tasha Davidson
IMMOKALEE

A man and a woman face drug charges after Collier County deputies pulled them over in Immokalee and said the suspects possessed amphetamines.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, James Robert Pender, 36, a convicted felon wanted on a warrant out of Hendry County, was arrested after a deputy recognized him driving near Immokalee Road and Air Park Boulevard on Tuesday. Pender was in possession of trafficking amounts of amphetamine when he was pulled shortly after 4 p.m.

As Pender pulled over, deputies say his passenger, 42-year-old Tasha Davidson of Clewiston, tossed a cigar out the window. Deputies retrieved the cigar, which was tested and found to contain amphetamines.

In addition to the warrant, Pender faces a charge of amphetamine trafficking – 14 grams or more. During a search, deputies found 20.63 grams of amphetamines in his waistband.
Davidson was also taken into custody and faces charges of possession of amphetamine (for the recovered cigar) and smuggling a controlled substance into a correctional facility after deputies found her in possession of more amphetamines while she was being booked into the jail.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere.

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media