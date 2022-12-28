2 suspects face drug charges after Immokalee arrest

A man and a woman face drug charges after Collier County deputies pulled them over in Immokalee and said the suspects possessed amphetamines.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, James Robert Pender, 36, a convicted felon wanted on a warrant out of Hendry County, was arrested after a deputy recognized him driving near Immokalee Road and Air Park Boulevard on Tuesday. Pender was in possession of trafficking amounts of amphetamine when he was pulled shortly after 4 p.m.

As Pender pulled over, deputies say his passenger, 42-year-old Tasha Davidson of Clewiston, tossed a cigar out the window. Deputies retrieved the cigar, which was tested and found to contain amphetamines.

In addition to the warrant, Pender faces a charge of amphetamine trafficking – 14 grams or more. During a search, deputies found 20.63 grams of amphetamines in his waistband.

Davidson was also taken into custody and faces charges of possession of amphetamine (for the recovered cigar) and smuggling a controlled substance into a correctional facility after deputies found her in possession of more amphetamines while she was being booked into the jail.