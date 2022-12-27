Sunshine, warmer weather returns Tuesday

After a few cloudier, chilly days, we’ll see some big changes beginning Tuesday across Southwest Florida.

Clouds will clear from northwest to southeast throughout Tuesday morning, leaving us with a beautiful, sunny afternoon. Thanks to the additional sunshine, we’ll also run around 15 degrees warmer than on Monday, with highs back in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The warming trend will take us through the end of the year, with highs warming back into the low 80s by Thursday and even warmer temperatures by Friday and Saturday.

We’ll also see the return of a few showers beginning Thursday. While neither New Year’s Eve nor New Year’s Day looks like they will be washouts, we could see a few showers dot the area for any festivities each day.