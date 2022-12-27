Pulte Homes clearing 17 acres for 52-home subdivision in south Fort Myers

A 17-acre lot is being cleared at the southeast corner of Idlewild Street and Plantation Road in south Fort Myers. The land will become Addison Square, a community of 52 homes, according to Lee County records.
Pulte Homes paid $2.4 million for the land in a deal brokered by Chuck Mayhugh of Mayhugh Commercial Advisors.
