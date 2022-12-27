Lee County to open sites for stray pets found after New Year’s Eve

Lee County Domestic Animal Services staff will be at off-site locations available for residents to bring stray pets to be scanned for microchips for the “Do What’s Right – Reunite” initiative after New Year’s Eve.

According to the county, the New Year’s holiday creates an influx of stray pets because fireworks celebrations frequently startle dogs and cats. LCDAS experiences this each year and recognizes that it is not always convenient for residents to bring animals they have found to the county facility within 24 hours as required by county ordinance.

To assist with this, staff will be at the following locations for Do What’s Right – Reunite:

Monday, Jan. 2: North Fort Myers Public Library, 2001 N. Tamiami Trail, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3: Veterans Park, 55 Homestead Road, Lehigh Acres, at the Lodge, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents arriving with stray animals they have found are asked to have dogs secured on leashes and cats placed in carriers. LCDAS’ mobile food pantry will also be on-site with dog and cat food for those in need.

LCDAS staff found success after conducting Do What’s Right – Reunite after Independence Day earlier this year.

For more information, call 239-533-7387 or visit www.LeeLostPets.com.