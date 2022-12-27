1 person hurt, another arrested after Fowler Street shooting; police seek more info

Fort Myers police are looking for information about an early Monday morning shooting that hurt one person.

Police say the shooting happened at roughly 3 a.m. Monday in the parking lot at 3800 Fowler Street. They say the person who was shot will survive.

Fort Myers police have arrested Desmen Johnson Moss, 38, for the shooting. He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting a gun into a building or vehicle.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can call Fort Myers police at (239) 321-7700. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS(8477).