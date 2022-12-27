Firefighters rescue 2 dogs from Golden Gate house fire

GOLDEN GATE
Fire crews rescued two dogs while responding to a Tuesday afternoon house fire on 48th Terrace Southwest in Golden Gate.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
