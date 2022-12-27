Firefighters rescue 2 dogs from Golden Gate house fire

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: December 27, 2022 2:53 PM EST
Updated: December 27, 2022 2:55 PM EST
Two dogs saved from a house fire in Golden Gate, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Credit: Greater Naples Fire Rescue District
GOLDEN GATE

Fire crews rescued two dogs while responding to a Tuesday afternoon house fire on 48th Terrace Southwest in Golden Gate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

