Fire on Katherine Street in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
Ford Street is closed in both directions at Katherine Street in Fort Myers as fire crews investigate what appears to be a fire.
The Fort Myers Fire Department and Florida Power & Light are on scene in the 3200 block of Katherine Street.
The call for service came in just before 1 p.m.
No other information is known at this time.
