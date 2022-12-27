Englewood man arrested for Christmas Day machete attack

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say attacked two people outside his apartment with a machete on Christmas Day.

Deputies say Julio Maltez, 37, got into an argument with another resident at an apartment complex on Boundary Boulevard in Englewood just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim said Maltez got increasingly angry before leaving the argument to return to his apartment.

While Maltez was back in his apartment, the man he was arguing with began speaking with another man who did not see the initial argument. Deputies say that is when Maltez came back outside with a machete and attacked the two men.

Deputies say the man Maltez was initially arguing with was hit the in the chest and armpit with the machete. The other man was hit in the neck near his ear. The man from the initial argument told deputies he tried fighting off Maltez with his belt before running and calling 911.

According to deputies, both men who were attacked refused medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office searched for Maltez and said they found him hiding in the laundry room next to his apartment, pretending to sleep.

Maltez was arrested and faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.