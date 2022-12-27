Crash involving ambulance causes delays at Santa Barbara Blvd and Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral

Cape Coral police say a multiple-vehicle crash is causing delays at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Veterans Parkway.

Police say the crash was impacting traffic traveling northbound on Santa Barbara Blvd.

WINK News crews on the scene saw an ambulance on its side and a white SUV that was getting towed from the scene.

Police have not shared any information about the crash or if anyone was hurt.

WINK News will update you as more information becomes available.