Collier County children’s Tylenol shortage

Health experts predict that Covid, the flu, and RSV will make a strong comeback right after the new year.

Consequently, the demand for children’s medicine is up and could continue to rise. And with increased demand, the medication on some Southwest Florida pharmacy shelves is either sparse or all gone.

In Collier County, WINK News couldn’t find Tylenol for children or infants anywhere.

By Jan. 1, 2023, cases of Covid-19, the flu, and RSV are predicted to spike, according to health experts.

“I anticipate that we are going to have a post-holiday surge,” Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University said.

But, with shelves wiped clean of children’s Tylenol, parents could be left dealing with the fallout.

“It’s just so ridiculous how difficult it’s been just to get children’s Tylenol,” one shopper said.

To combat part of the problem, the government released reserves of Tamiflu.

And CVS, Target, and Walgreens said they will limit purchases of over-the-counter children’s medicine.