8 new Florida laws go into effect on New Year’s Day

After the fireworks have gone off at midnight and New Year’s Day has arrived, several new laws will be enacted across Florida to stabilize the troubled property insurance system, keep apartment renters safer and protect newborns.

Eight new laws will go into effect next week. Floridians can expect changes to newborn health care, public notices and tax filing in 2023. The new laws come from 2022’s legislative session and include bills passed during the December special session.

Starting Sunday, newborns will have to be tested for CMV. It is the most common infectious cause of birth defects in the U.S. The virus affects one in every 200 babies each year. The idea is to preempt long-term health problems that CMV causes, like hearing and vision loss. Local governments can publish legal notices on a website that anyone can access instead of a newspaper.

Senate Bill 2514 allows taxpayers to file taxes electronically by authorizing the Florida Department of Revenue to lower the payment threshold from $20,000 to $5,000. Also taking effect on Jan. 1st: the elimination of assignment of benefits for property owners. That new law prohibits a policyholder from signing over claims to contractors.

“The prosperity that the state is experiencing can come to a grinding halt if we don’t address this, so it is time to use extreme measures, and we’re here to make sure we can provide the relief,” said Republican Sen. Danny Burgess from Zephyrhills.

“People are being priced out; the rents are too high; they can’t afford property insurance,” said Democratic Sen. Bobby Powell from West Palm Beach. “They are depending on us.”

Commuters who use tolls will get some relief through a toll road discount. Any driver who hits the threshold of 35 or more monthly transactions gets a 50% discount.

Lawmakers made provisions to Miya’s Law. Starting Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been given a copy of an apartment key, and apartment complex employees will be made to undergo background checks.