360 families fed during St. Matthews House final food distribution of 2022

At St. Matthew’s House, families in need are lining up for hours for their final food distribution of the year.

Tuesday morning’s food distribution at Naples Alliance Church was supposed to begin at 10:30 a.m.

But since people started lining up at 7 a.m., St. Matthews also began early.

They were handing out food, diapers, and other supplies to help people facing adversity and difficult times.

St. Matthews House, who fed 360 families on Tuesday, said the need this year was tremendous due to inflation and Hurricane Ian.

Manny Vazquez is a food coordinator at St. Matthew’s House and explained how important it is to help the people that need it.

“You see a lot of families with really amazing cars. But then you hear the stories. They lost their home, they lost everything, they don’t have a family member that can help them out. You see people that are seniors that they’re not able to work, but they need the help. And they’re just trying their best to get that assistance that they cannot get from anywhere else,” Vazquez said.

St. Matthew’s House will open its two emergency shelters again Tuesday night and for the next few days as long as the temperature drops to 55 degrees or less.

The shelters are the Campbell Lodge at 2001 Airport Road South in Naples and the Immokalee Friendship House at 602 West Main Street.