SWFL shoppers looking for post-Christmas deals

Historically, the week between Christmas and the new year is a big shopping week.

People are going out to spend the money, gift cards, or returning gifts they got during the holidays.

WINK News spoke with shoppers looking for after-Christmas deals at Miromar Outlets in Estero on Monday.

Matt, who’s getting married in 11 days, had to find the perfect dress for his toy poodle, Delilah, who will walk down the aisle with the Flower Girl.

“I’m getting married in 11 days, and we’re here getting her an outfit for the wedding,” Matt said.

“She’s going to be in a little pink dress,” Matt said.

Clearly, with high standards, Delilah made sure to conserve energy for choosing a dress rather than the agony of walking from store to store.

“This is her bag for when she gets tired of walking,” Matt said.

Matt explained there was never any doubt Delilah would walk down the aisle at his wedding.

Matt and his bride-to-be have shared the toy poodle for ten years.