Southwest Airlines cancels nearly 2,800 flights

A flurry of canceled Southwest Airlines flights happened Monday evening while people headed home after the holiday weekend.

Southwest Airlines announced they canceled about 2,800 flights on Monday.

At RSW, those trying to get on a Southwest Airlines plane are feeling the pain and waiting in line at the counter for an explanation.

The severe storm that pushed across the United States disrupted many different flights.

But, according to a press release from Southwest Airlines, the airline is “working with safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel,” with the airline.

The airline also mentions later in the press release they’re “Anticipating additional changes with an already reduced level of flights as we approach the coming new year holiday travel period.”

Click here to read the full Southwest Airlines press release.