New Year’s Eve events across SWFL

New Year’s Eve is around the corner, which means friends and loved ones will get together and celebrate through midnight to usher in 2023.

Fireworks will light up the night sky, champagne will be toasted at midnight, and downtown Fort Myers will be filled with people ready to ring in the new year.

Lisa Sbuttoni is the President and CEO of the River District Alliance. She spoke with WINK News about the celebratory night in Southwest Florida.

“Downtown is ready. With our annual ball drop at midnight, we’re going to have a firework show, and starting at six o’clock, we have five different entertainment stages, some small, some large, throughout downtown. So we hope everyone will come and join us,” Sbuttoni said.

The downtown countdown begins, as Sbuttoni said, at 6 p.m., and it’s free to attend.

If you want something more intimate, Oxbow Bar and Grill will host live entertainment with a front-row view of the fireworks.

That party begins at 7:30 p.m. and goes past midnight; however, admission costs $119.

Unfortunately, the fireworks at the Naples Pier have been canceled this year.

In Charlotte County, the Festival of Lights will be a great way to leave 2022 behind and begin 2023, fishermen’s village style.

The free, family-friendly event starts at 6 p.m. and continues until midnight.

“I just think it’s going to be a really fun evening for everyone that we’re all ready for (20)23. We’re all ready to say goodbye (20)22, welcome (20)23, it’s going to be a great year in Southwest Florida,” Sbuttoni said.