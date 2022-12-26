Cool, cloudy Monday

Southwest Florida is slowly warming up, but afternoon temperatures remain cool for Monday, with only a handful of areas reaching the 60s around 3 p.m.
Gulf waters are cold with temperatures in the 50s and boaters can expect moderate chop in the bays.
Additionally, there’s a chance for some areas, mainly south, to see a few sprinkles throughout Monday afternoon.
