“Smoking laptop” forces evacuation of JetBlue flight after landing at JFK

A “smoking laptop” which was reported by the crew of a JetBlue flight after it had landed at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday night prompted a massive evacuation of the plane, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration told CBS News in a statement that the crew of JetBlue Flight No. 662 from Barbados “reported a smoking laptop in the cabin after landing.” The fire was reported just after 9 p.m. local time, according to FDNY.

Port Authority personnel evacuated 167 people from the plane using emergency slides, FDNY said, adding that five people were treated for minor injuries.

A man who was seated in the first row told CBS New York that the plane’s captain jumped into action when the fire was discovered.

“The captain came flying out of the cabin,” Sean Weed told CBS New York. “He grabbed a fire extinguisher, and was doing like an O. J. Simpson over the seats and passengers. The guy was amazing, and put the fire out. It was a complete zoo.”

The exact cause and circumstances of the fire were unclear.