Rotary Club in Lehigh Acres giving hot Christmas meals

The goal of the annual meal distribution provided by the rotary club in Lehigh Acres is that nobody spends Christmas Day without a warm meal.

The Lehigh Acres rotary club has been serving Christmas dinners to people in Southwest Florida for the last 16 years.

Mr. Ed is so dedicated to serving, he’s been volunteering for each one of those 16 years.

“Year after year and it’s enjoyable, one year as the other, we see the same people coming through year after year,” Mr. Ed said.

Those who come every year, obviously look forward to the hot meal, but also look forward to spending time with each other.

“Christmas mass fell on a Sunday…I went there and then I come here. So I didn’t have to make two trips you know because … it’s too cold,” Mr. Ed said.

Visitors enjoyed classic dishes, funded by the rotary club, like ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, and more.

“This is a large undertaking this is planned for all year long. We kind of discussed this year to know what changes we need to make for next year, make sure we have enough food makes sure you know that we have enough supplies that we get the word out to everyone,” Carrie Chase, a member of the Rotary Club said.

Giving Christmas cheer to hundreds on a very special day.