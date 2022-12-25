Deadly crash Christmas morning in DeSoto County

A man was hit by a car and killed in DeSoto County early Christmas morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on SE Hillsborough Avenue just before 3 a.m.

The victim was in the northbound lane of SE Hillsborough Ave. when the front of the vehicle crashed into the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP has not made a positive identification of the victim yet.

The vehicle fled the scene after crashing into the victim.

The vehicle might be red, although it’s unclear what the make or model of the car is.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP or call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.