Chilly Christmas afternoon with a few showers

Merry Christmas Southwest Florida! Conditions will remain cold and cloudy for most of the day. Thanks to the combination of heavy cloud cover, a few showers and northerly winds, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s and only briefly reach the lower 50s for some by the mid-to-late afternoon.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been extended for Glades and Hendry counties today until noon.

Additional showers remain in the forecast for this afternoon before finally drying up around dinnertime.

Gulf conditions include wave heights between 2-4 feet and moderate chop in the bays.