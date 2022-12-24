Deadly hit-and-run on Old US-41 Rd kills Georgia man on Friday

A hit-and-run killed a 47-year-old man from Georgia Friday evening in Lee County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on Old US-41 Road, just south of Compound Road in Bonita Springs.

The victim was walking in the southbound lane of Old US-41 when the front of the vehicle collided with the 47-year-old man.

The vehicle fled the scene of the crash traveling south.

The Georgia man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unknown who the driver of the vehicle was or what kind of vehicle hit the victim.

The crash is under a criminal investigation and anybody with information is asked to contact FHP or call SWFL Crime stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.