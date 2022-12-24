Chilly Christmas Eve afternoon

A Wind Chill Advisory is active for all SWFL counties until 10am due to breezy conditions accompanying temperatures in the 40s for most of the morning.

Highs will briefly climb into the lower-to-mid 50s in the mid-afternoon before cooling down to the 40s once again by the dinnertime hours.

Areas like the far southern portions of Collier county have a chance for a spotty shower during the late afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise the rest of Southwest Florida will be completely dry.