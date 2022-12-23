Woman arrested as suspect in deadly Golden Gate hit-and-run crash

GOLDEN GATE
A woman was arrested Thursday as the suspected driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Golden Gate on Dec. 9.
The Florida Highway Patrol says its traffic homicide unit arrested a 30-year-old Naples woman and booked her into the Collier County Jail. She faces a charge of leaving the scene with death. The crash remains under investigation.
On Dec. 9, a 2021 Toyota Camry was traveling north on 41st Street Southwest at around 6:45 p.m. when it rear-ended a 45-year-old Naples man on a bike. He was thrown from the bike and was declared dead at the scene. The Camry drove away but was later found and impounded.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.