Woman arrested as suspect in deadly Golden Gate hit-and-run crash

A woman was arrested Thursday as the suspected driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Golden Gate on Dec. 9.

The Florida Highway Patrol says its traffic homicide unit arrested a 30-year-old Naples woman and booked her into the Collier County Jail. She faces a charge of leaving the scene with death. The crash remains under investigation.

On Dec. 9, a 2021 Toyota Camry was traveling north on 41st Street Southwest at around 6:45 p.m. when it rear-ended a 45-year-old Naples man on a bike. He was thrown from the bike and was declared dead at the scene. The Camry drove away but was later found and impounded.