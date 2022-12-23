Two popular Naples beaches open in time for the holidays

Published: December 23, 2022 4:36 PM EST
VANDERBILT BEACH

People are flocking to the beach attempting to have a classic Florida Christmas, and since two more beach access points reopened Friday in Collier County, it may be perfect timing.

Clam Pass Park and Vanderbilt Beach both have beach access and they’re two of Naples’ most popular beaches.

While visitors aren’t afraid of what could still be in the sand, the county wants everyone to be careful.

That’s because as a result of Hurricane Ian, there could be hidden dangers under the water and sand.

Nevertheless, beachgoers just wanted to have fun on Friday.

Henry and Owen Purkiser and their mother Faith, are vacationing in Naples

WINK News spoke with them about opening Vanderbilt Beach.

“Watching my kids. They have a blast at the ocean the beach. Anytime we come down here. That’s the main focus,” Faith said.

However, Rick Howlett lives in Naples, and before Ian was regularly at the beach.

The storm seriously stifled Howlett from taking trips to the beach.

“It’s my Christmas gift coming back here,” Howlett said.

WINK News took a trolly over to the Clam Pass boardwalk, and it looks good as new.

However, the big difference was noticing the restrooms were closed.

