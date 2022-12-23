Tim Aten Knows: Local restaurants lost in 2022

The annual reflection on local restaurants that permanently closed in Southwest Florida was more difficult to compile this year because damage from Hurricane Ian left so many properties in limbo.

Longtime Gulfshore favorites such as The Turtle Club in North Naples and Baleen at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort were badly damaged in the historic storm but their local partners vow to rebuild and reopen them in the new year. Baleen is planning a phased reopening in late January and February, while the Turtle Club is not scheduled to reopen until next summer or fall. Also, in the Vanderbilt Beach area, the dining spots at the Ritz-Carlton, Naples will be shuttered until the beach resort reopens next June.

The Continental and Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro are some of the few restaurants that have not relaunched yet in downtown Naples but they are busy renovating and targeted to reopen soon. Bonefish Grill at Naples Bay Resort and Grand Buffet at Gulf Gate Plaza on U.S. 41 also still have remediation work before they can reopen. Doc’s Beach House and Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille remain shuttered at the year’s end because of serious damage from Ian but both Bonita Springs coastal restaurants and watering holes are working to make repairs and reopen next year.

