Suncoast Beverage pays $9.1M for 47 acres from city of Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
The City of Fort Myers completed the sale of 47 acres off State Road 82, just west of Ortiz Avenue.
CMT Ventures, which is owned by Suncoast Beverage Sales, paid $9.1 million for the property off what’s also known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the deed.
Fort Myers City Council voted 5-2 in May to sell the land to Suncoast Beverage, which intends to build a new beverage distribution warehouse on part of the land.
