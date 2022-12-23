Resorting to changing airlines at RSW for holiday travel amid delays

People trying to travel for the holidays continue to see their flights get delayed and canceled at RSW due to severe weather.

It doesn’t matter if you’re traveling to the west or east coast, cancellations and delays are happening all around RSW.

Some people have gotten so frustrated they’ve decided to switch airlines.

Spirit Airlines canceled their flight to Chicago. While United Airlines is delayed by just an hour to Chicago. However, American Airlines is on time to Chicago.

Naples resident, Guy Devono, has had to go through obstacles at RSW for his holiday travel.

“I had my flight canceled you know on the way to Nashville and then I had to rebook with American in order to get out of here. I don’t know what’s going to happen you know between now and then because you get to where you’re going to catch your connecting flight and you don’t want to get stranded,” Devono said.

At least if you’re rebooking a flight the security lines at RSW are either empty or small.