Pedestrian killed in crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice early Friday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating the crash at the intersection of Palm Beach Boulevard and Balboa Avenue for hours. Debris was left on the road from the car.

Palm Beach Boulevard was closed for several hours, with traffic diverted during the investigation.

No details have yet been made available regarding the victim or the driver.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.