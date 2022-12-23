Fort Myers police officer, K-9 hospitalized after landing in canal after crash

Reporter:Tiffany Rizzo
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: December 23, 2022 7:13 AM EST
Updated: December 23, 2022 8:11 AM EST
FORT MYERS

 

A Fort Myers police officer and his K-9 partner were hospitalized after a Friday morning crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard. The officer was driving west on MLK Boulevard when witnesses say a black four-door sedan traveling on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard collided with the cruiser. The officer’s vehicle landed upside down in a canal.

FMPD says the other driver ran a steady red light before crashing into the cruiser.

The officer and his k-9 partner were transported to a nearby hospital and animal hospital with minor injuries.

A Fort Myers police cruiser in a canal after a crash at MLK Boulevard and Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard, Friday, December 23, 2022. Credit: WINK News

The front of the sedan was in bad shape, but the driver was OK. The sedan and the police cruiser were towed away, and no arrests were made.

A nearby neighbor who was awoken by the sound of the crash tells WINK News this isn’t the first time a car has ended up in that ditch on the corner of MLK and Veronica Shoemaker, which is why a guardrail is in place there.

The scene is clear, and the Floria Highway Patrol is investigating.

