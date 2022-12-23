Fort Myers police investigating body found in Caloosahatchee River

FORT MYERS
The Fort Myers Police department is investigating a body found in the Caloosahatchee River off Edwards Drive.
FMPD says it does not have any details yet, and that an autopsy will be conducted in the following days.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
