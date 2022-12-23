Fatal crash in Bonita Springs Friday evening

A fatal crash in Bonita Springs caused a complete roadblock on Old US-41 Friday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Old US-41 and Compound Road in Bonita Springs.

According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Twitter, northbound and southbound lanes were totally shut down on Compound Rd. and Old US-41 for an undetermined amount of time.

According to Bonita Fire, the crash involved a vehicle and pedestrian.

Investigators have not told WINK News if the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt or died from the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story WINK News will update this with more information when it becomes available.