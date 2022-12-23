Dogs featured on Pet Pals spending holidays with new SWFL families

Throughout 2022, WINK News featured nearly two dozen adoptable pets during its Pet Pals segment during morning broadcasts, and many found their forever homes shortly after. WINK caught up with the new families of two such dogs who will be spending their first Christmas together.

Nine-year-old dog Bear was featured on Pet Pals in March. Now, he lives out his golden years in a forever home with Jake and Leona Jacobs.

“I just happened to be watching WINK and saw Bear on there, not knowing that he’d end up at our house,” said Jake Jacobs.

“It’s made it really special,” said Leona Jacobs. “He’s just amazing. He is, he’s a good boy. He’s always looking for us, he’s always happy to see us come home.”

The Jacobs, who have a soft spot for adopting senior dogs, say Bear likes taking trips to the dog park and lounging around the house.

“They’re great companions!” Leona said.

“They need a home,” Jake said.

Another dog, Alani, became part of the WINK News family. Producer Candy McClure and her wife Gabi adopted Alani just a couple of days after her Pet Pals segment.

“She came in, and I just fell in love with her!” Candy said. “It was so hard not to fall in love with that face.”

“She’s just so sweet,” Gabi said. “I work from home, so we literally cuddle on the couch all day long.”

“We always joke that we can’t believe other people have passed her up, because she is the perfect dog,” Candy said.