Cold weather shelters opening across SWFL to help those in need

Multiple cold weather shelters are opening across Southwest Florida in anticipation of the upcoming frigid temperatures.

In North Port, a cold weather shelter is opening at 100 Church.

100 Church is located at 14525 Tamiami Trail and will be available every night starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 26.

In Charlotte County, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, located at 1476 Kenesaw St., in Port Charlotte, will provide shelter to anybody needing shelter from the cold.

Guest will need to pre-register by calling 941-627-4313 and arrive by 7 p.m.

For information, contact Todd Dunn at 941-740-1929.

You can also email [email protected] to get in touch with Dunn.

In Hendry County, the United Way House in LaBelle and Janet B. Auditorium in Clewiston will operate as cold weather shelters.

Both shelters will open at 10 p.m. Friday night and Saturday night and close around 7 a.m. each day.

In Collier County, St. Matthew’s House will open up its two homeless shelters Friday night, and for the next week or so, for people needing to get out of the cold.

These are the only two emergency shelters in Collier County and they’ll open up at 8 p.m.

The shelters are the Campbell Lodge at 2001 Airport Road South in Naples and the Immokalee Friendship House at 602 W Main Street in Immokalee.

There’s plenty of space for anyone in need of shelter and St. Matthew’s House will provide beds, blankets, snacks, and coffee in a safe and secure environment for everyone. Guests will be required to take a breathalyzer test.