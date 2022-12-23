Areas of rain ahead of midday cold front

High temperatures will stretch into the 70s and 80s under mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will push through Southwest Florida in the late morning and afternoon. This will make our “feels like” temperatures briefly dip into the 20s and 30s Saturday morning.



Wind chill advisories are currently in effect until 10am Saturday morning for that same reason.

A line of weak showers is expected to follow the leading edge of this cold front. These will be short-lived and severe weather is not expected.