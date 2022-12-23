Arcadia man arrested as suspect in homicide investigation

ARCADIA
An Arcadia man was arrested Thursday and faces murder charges following a homicide investigation.
According to the Arcadia Police Department, its road patrol unit investigated a homicide on Alabama Avenue on Wednesday. On Thursday, probable cause was developed for David Felton, 49, who was then taken into custody.
Felton faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information can contact APD at (863) 993-4660 and speak to Lt. Carrillo.
