2 men sought in connection with car burglary at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park

Lee County detectives are looking for two men in connection with a car break-in at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park.

The victim told the Lee County Sheriff’s Office that she parked her car around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 18th and went for a run in the park. When she returned 30 minutes later, she found her car window smashed and her wallet, containing cash and credit cards, missing.

Her cards were quickly used at two nearby Walmarts to fraudulently purchase gift cards. Detectives say the two men seen in security footage may be a part of a group that has been breaking into cars in the parking lots of parks throughout Lee County, Cape Coral, Collier County, Boca Raton and Broward County.

If you have information on either of these suspects, you can contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online or on the P3 Tips app. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an identification or arrest, you may receive a cash reward.