Exercise can help you live healthier longer, as well as fight of everything from cancer to diabetes.

Most people would agree working out in yours twenties is different than working out in your seventies.

How much do you need, and what’s the best exercise?

The Mayo Clinic says everyone, no matter your age, should get 30 minutes of exercise each day.

Experts say in your twenties, you can get more physical.

When you turn 30, your metabolism drops by 2% every decade. Strive for one hour of circuit training four times a week, plus at least one day of cardio for 45 to 60 minutes at a high intensity.

In your forties, cardio work at least three days a week is important for keeping weight under control and resistance training becomes crucial now.

In your fifties, warming up with a walk or light yoga and weight training are a must.

“Definitely want to stay away from high-impact and high-interval training. But you still want to keep that cardio going,” said Dylan Burtenshaw, a fitness trainer.

In your sixties, you may wonder where your metabolism went.

In fact, researchers are the University of Pitssburgh found an average gain of 12 pounds eight years after menopause.

This is a perfect time for lower-impact workouts.

Strength training is also essential for helping to maintain bone density and muscle mass.

In your seventies and beyond, work out three days a week with lighter weights, walk whenever possible and do daily stretch and balance exercises.

Burtenshaw said the best age to start training regularly is between 15 and 18 years old. That way exercise becomes a part of your life and as routine as brushing your teeth every day.