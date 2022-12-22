Severe weather impacting holiday travelers at RSW

Holiday travelers are heading to see family and friends for the festive days ahead and many passengers are hoping to get to their destinations before severe winter weather cancels flights.

Thursday around 11 a.m., RSW was a bit crowded but TSA lines were still moving smoothly.

The arctic blast is impacting flights in every direction causing sporadic lines at the airport throughout the week.

People trying to get to Southwest Florida from places like St. Louis and Chicago have seen their flights canceled or delayed.

WINK News spoke with Rae Becker trying to get back home to New York City to sing in her choir. Becker, feeling the holiday spirit generously gave us a sneak peek of her show.

“We are singing Ding Dong Merrily on High! And you know the chorus? Like, ohhh ohhh ohhh ohhh Gloria, hosannah in Excelsis! That’s the chorus so it’s familiar for a lot of people,” Becker said.

Like Becker’s choir in the cold New York City weather, the show must go on, but at RSW, people are hopeful the flights continue to go on and on.