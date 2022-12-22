Lehigh Acres man guilty of attempted 2nd-degree murder

A man from Lehigh Acres was found guilty Thursday morning of attempted second-degree murder.

Antonio Pen, 62, was found guilty as charged with attempted second-degree murder after a two-day trial in Lee County. The crime happened on March 29 in a Lee County home in the middle of the night. The victim reported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office that they were asleep when they felt they were being strangled and couldn’t breathe.

The victim saw Pena standing over them and felt he was pulling a long, thin object around their throat. The victim managed to get away and lock themselves in a bathroom to call 911. Deputies came to the scene and arrested Pena that same day.

The victim also reported that Pena had threatened their life the day before.