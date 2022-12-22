Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian

A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian.

The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm.

All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort Myers Beach spots are for sale and which ones are making a comeback.

Lani Kai has refunded all reservations through Oct. 2023, which is some big news.

But, Lani Kai’s goal is to open well before that. While the building is intact, they have a long way to go before the job is done.

Although the bar that was under the main building is gone, Lani Kai’s goal is to open some sort of eating establishment in its place.

The Cabanas restaurant at Diamondhead on Fort Myers Beach is open for business.

The beachfront restaurant was moved to the lobby floor where Coste is and they’re serving from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

They aren’t accepting reservations for the time being at Diamondhead, but they plan on trying to do so in either Feb. or March, according to a person working in the building who spoke with WINK News.

The good news is that there is a lot of foot traffic coming to Fort Myers Beach because there are still plenty of people who want to be there.

The businesses on the beach are trying to do everything they can to open their doors to customers.

Melissa Schneider, the marketing director of the Lani Kai, spoke with WINK News about the storm and opening the business up.

“With Ian taking away so much of that old Florida charm, and all those old Florida structures, there is no choice but to rebuild,” Schneider said. “And I really hope that when these people do rebuild, they do take Old Florida to Heart and remember what the beauty of this little island is about. It’s that small-town charm. The Lani Kai is still here. We’re still Old Florida. You cannot build Old Florida, you’ve gotta earn that title. And we are very proud to support that.”